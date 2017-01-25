remembranceWorldStarHipHop Founder Lee 'Q' O'Denat Dies Age 43
2nd Annual Worldstar Foundation Back To School Giveaway
corruptionTransparency International Has 'Serious Concerns' About Corruption Under Donald Trump
President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office
TelevisionNetflix Is Rebooting Queer Eye for the Straight Guy
Queer Eye For The Straight Guy - Season 1
CongressDemocrats Are Trying to Divide President Trump From Republicans in Congress
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y, as he is joined by the Congressional leadership and his family while he formally signs his cabinet nominations into law, in the President's Room of the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017.
President Trump Signs Executive Orders On Oil Pipelines
President Donald Trump after signing executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House Jan. 24, 2017 in Washington, DC. Shawn Thew—Pool/Getty Images
Donald Trump

President Trump Says He'll 'Send in the Feds' to Fix Chicago's Homicide Rates

Associated Press
7:53 AM UTC

President Donald Trump is offering to "send in the Feds" if Chicago can't reduce its homicide figures.

Trump tweeted Tuesday night, "If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible 'carnage' going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!"

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson responded late Tuesday, saying: "The Chicago Police Department is more than willing to work with the federal government to build on our partnerships with DOJ (Department of Justice), FBI, DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) and ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms) and boost federal prosecution rates for gun crimes in Chicago."

Mayor Rahm Emanuel criticized Trump on Monday for worrying about the size of the crowd at his inauguration. Emanuel, a longtime political ally of former President Barack Obama, also acknowledged his own frustration with Chicago's crime rate.

Trump isn't offering specifics about how the federal government could help. The White House website says, "Our country needs more law enforcement, more community engagement and more effective policing."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME