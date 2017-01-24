CongressSenate Committee Confirms Nikki Haley to Become U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations
UN Ambassador-designate, South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley listens while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
moviesWhere to Watch All of This Year’s Oscar-Nominated Movies
88th Annual Academy Awards - Backstage And Audience
spaceWhy Donald Trump Could — and Should — Return Americans to the Moon
Prime real estate: a shovel-ready site if ever there was one
weatherSouthern State Officials Ask Donald Trump for Help After Storms Leave 20 Dead
Donna Thompson
apple-airpods
Lucas Zarebinski for TIME
Gadgets

Here's How Apple Hopes to Keep You From Losing Your AirPods

Lisa Eadicicco
Jan 24, 2017

If you've ever worried about possibly losing or misplacing an AirPod, Apple may have a worthwhile solution for you. The company is expanding its Find My iPhone feature to work with its $159 wireless earbuds as part of its next mobile software update.

When iOS 10.3 launches, AirPod owners will be able to use the app or iCloud website to find their missing earbuds. Since the headphones don't include GPS, the service will describe their location by indicating whether they're within Bluetooth range of the owner's Apple devices. These user must be signed into iCloud on these devices in order for this to work. If both earbuds are out of range, dead, or in the AirPods case with the lid closed, the map will display the area where the they were most recently connected to the owner's Apple device.

Apple Apple 

There will also be an option to play a sound on one earbud or both AirPods to help locate the misplaced headphones. An early version of the new software is now available for developers, and should be launching for those enrolled in Apple's public beta program shortly.

The rollout comes after some have expressed concern over whether or not AirPods will be susceptible to falling out of a wearer's ear, a fear Cook dispelled when speaking with ABC News in September. "You know how you walk around with the earbuds and they're constantly getting caught on something?" Cook said in the interview. "You never have that problem." Companies like Spigen have already started selling accessories that attach both earbuds to prevent them from becoming separated.

Apple charges $69 to replace a lost AirPod.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME