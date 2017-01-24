spaceWhy Donald Trump Could — and Should — Return Americans to the Moon
Television

Watch People on the Street Give Stephen Colbert Messages for Trump

Megan McCluskey
9:11 PM UTC

Continuing his recent streak of politically charged segments, Billy Eichner teamed up with Stephen Colbert to investigate the so-called "New York bubble."

In a Billy on the Street clip released prior to Tuesday night's season finale, Colbert and the self-proclaimed "elitist, gay, Jewish, liberal, native New Yorker, piece of s—t snowflake" host hit the streets of Manhattan to ask passerby how they feel about living in the Big Apple as well as what they'd like to say to Donald Trump with a twist - tell Stephen Colbert what to say to Trump.

The pair then proceeded to climb into two literal bubbles to roll through the city.

Watch the full clip below.

