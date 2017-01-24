HealthcareThe Obamacare Repeal Is a Money-Grab for the Already Rich
Supreme Court

Donald Trump Will Announce His Pick for the Supreme Court Next Week

Associated Press
5:41 PM UTC

President Donald Trump says he will announce his pick to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat sometime next week.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday that he'll be "making my decision this week" and "we'll be announcing it next week."

"We have some outstanding candidates," the president said. "And we'll pick a truly great Supreme Court justice."

The Supreme Court has only had eight justices since Justice Antonin Scalia died last year. President Barack Obama nominated a replacement but Republicans in the Senate refused to bring the choice up for a vote.

During his campaign, Trump publicly identified nearly two dozen candidates for the vacancy.

Follow TIME