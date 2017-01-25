olympicsUsain Bolt Stripped of 2008 Olympics Relay Race Gold Medal
(L to R) Nesta Carter, Michael Frater, Usain Bolt and Asafa Powell of Jamaica celebrate on the podium as they receive their gold medals during the medal ceremony for the Men's 4 x 100m Relay Finalheld at the National Stadium on Day 15 of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games on August 23, 2008 in Beijing, China.
Virtual RealityHow Silicon Valley Is Trying to Solve Virtual Reality's Biggest Problems
Dlodlo Reveals New Virtual Reality Glasses
stocksDow Jones Sets Historic Mark by Passing 20,000
Markets Open On First Week Of Trump Presidency
Criminal JusticeSen. Orrin Hatch: Here’s Some Common Sense on Criminal Intent and Reform
Senate Finance Committee Considers Steven Mnuchin To Be Treasury Secretary
ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" - Season 15
Musical guests Migos on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images) MIGOS Randy Holmes—ABC via Getty Images
Entertainment

Watch Migos Rap a Children's Book Over the Beat to Their Hit Track 'Bad and Boujee'

Cady Lang
3:06 PM UTC

The year is off to a good start for Migos, who memorably scored a shoutout from Donald Glover on the Golden Globes stage for their song "Bad and Boujee" earlier this month. The track subsequently shot to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and returned to the top spot on Monday, knocking off Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You."

However, the Atlanta rap trio is open to reinterpretation when it comes to their hit song, as they proved during an interview on The Cruz Show on radio station Power 106, where they rap and freestyle words and phrases from children's book Llama Llama Red Pajama over the beat from "Bad and Boujee."

The result, as you might expect, is hilarious and almost as catchy as the original. Watch the full clip below; their Llama-flavored remix starts around the 14 minute mark.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME