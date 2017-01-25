Late Night TelevisionWatch Matthew McConaughey Explain Why He'll Never Answer to 'Matt'
Entertainment

Watch Migos Rap a Children's Book Over the Beat to Their Hit Track 'Bad and Boujee'

Cady Lang
3:06 PM UTC

The year is off to a good start for Migos, who memorably scored a shoutout from Donald Glover on the Golden Globes stage for their song "Bad and Boujee" earlier this month. The track subsequently shot to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and returned to the top spot on Monday, knocking off Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You."

However, the Atlanta rap trio is open to reinterpretation when it comes to their hit song, as they proved during an interview on The Cruz Show on radio station Power 106, where they rap and freestyle words and phrases from children's book Llama Llama Red Pajama over the beat from "Bad and Boujee."

The result, as you might expect, is hilarious and almost as catchy as the original. Watch the full clip below; their Llama-flavored remix starts around the 14 minute mark.

