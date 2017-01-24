Press RoomA Note to Our Readers
EnvironmentHow Activists Plan to Fight Donald Trump on the Dakota Access Pipeline and Keystone XL
TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-ENVIORNMENT-PIPELINE
CaliforniaRead California Gov. Jerry Brown's State of the State Speech Taking on Donald Trump
Democratic National Convention: Day Three
CaliforniaCalifornia Gov. Jerry Brown Vows to Fight Donald Trump Administration in Fiery Speech
California Governor Jerry Brown at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, in Philadelphia, Pa., on July 27, 2016.
Paris Jackson attends the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2017 in Paris, France.
Paris Jackson attends the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2017 in Paris, France. Victor Boyko/Getty Images
celebrities

Michael Jackson's Daughter Opens Up About Struggling With Depression Like Her Dad

Megan McCluskey
7:18 PM UTC

Three years after a highly publicized suicide attempt at the age of 15, Paris Jackson has opened up about the mental health issues that led to her trying to take her own life.

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the 18-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson revealed that the public incident was just one of "multiple" attempts that were brought on by depression, anxiety and drug abuse. "It was just self-hatred, low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn't do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore," she said. "I was crazy. I was actually crazy. I was going through a lot of, like, teen angst. And I was also dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help."

She added that her father also struggled with depression, and she was prescribed the same antidepressants he once took, but she's no longer on any medication for mental health issues.

Jackson also spoke about how her modeling career has helped her overcome her struggles. "I've had self-esteem issues for a really, really long time," she said. "Plenty of people think I'm ugly, and plenty of people don't. But there's a moment when I'm modeling where I forget about my self-esteem issues and focus on what the photographer's telling me – and I feel pretty. And in that sense, it's selfish."

Read more at RollingStone.com.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME