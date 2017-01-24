celebritiesMichael Jackson's Daughter Opens Up About Struggling With Depression Like Her Dad
Paris Jackson attends the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2017 in Paris, France.
MusicThese 11 Songs Protest Donald Trump in the White House
NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 16: (L-R) Fiona Apple and Sean Watkins of the Watkins Family Hour perform at Mercy Lounge on September 16, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Americana Music)
PoliticsWhat President Trump Has Done So Far
Capitol
MinnesotaMinnesota's Governor Says He Has Prostate Cancer
Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton speaks at a media briefing on the Philando Castile police shooting on July 8, 2016 in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Entertainment

Cate Blanchett Thinks It's 'Ridiculous' Donald Trump Is Running America's Economy

Cady Lang
6:19 PM UTC

Cate Blanchett has some thoughts on President Donald Trump, which she shared with fans during a Monday night interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

During a lively game of "Emotional Interview", Blanchett and Fallon had to improvise around rapidly changing prompts that instructed them to act like "exes" or "give bad advice."

During the bad advice segment, Fallon had an idea for Blanchett: take all the money in her savings account and bet it on a racehorse, to which Blanchett countered that she should instead, "give it to Trump."

Blanchett continued her roast of Trump with the next prompt, "Uses too many methaphors."

" It’s great to be doing something about midlife crises because it’s absurd and ridiculous," she joked. "I mean, almost as absurd and ridiculous as a man who has filed for corporate bankruptcy four times, who’s running the largest economy in the world.”

Watch the full segment above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME