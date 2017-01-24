Cate Blanchett has some thoughts on President Donald Trump , which she shared with fans during a Monday night interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon .

During a lively game of " Emotional Interview ", Blanchett and Fallon had to improvise around rapidly changing prompts that instructed them to act like "exes" or "give bad advice."

During the bad advice segment, Fallon had an idea for Blanchett: take all the money in her savings account and bet it on a racehorse, to which Blanchett countered that she should instead, "give it to Trump."

Blanchett continued her roast of Trump with the next prompt, "Uses too many methaphors."

" It’s great to be doing something about midlife crises because it’s absurd and ridiculous," she joked. "I mean, almost as absurd and ridiculous as a man who has filed for corporate bankruptcy four times, who’s running the largest economy in the world.”

