The Internet Is Not Pleased About Deadpool's Dashed Oscar Dreams

In the end, only one anti-hero superhero movie could go for Oscar gold this year, and this time Ryan Reynolds' smart-mouthed fan favorite Deadpool was shut out of nominations . This news comes even after Reynolds pitched the Oscars directly on Twitter. Twitter, of course, is having none of it—especially since the superhero movie Suicide Squad did receive a nomination (for Best Makeup, but still). Here's a roundup of the best responses of outrage and surprise, expressed in appropriately cheeky fashion.

No one can take these nominations away from #Deadpool at least. #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/HKAE6cNT1W - Dan Casey (@osteoferocious) January 24, 2017

No Deadpool screenplay nomination pic.twitter.com/EU37YtddWT - John Campea (@johncampea) January 24, 2017

suicide squad can be called oscar nominated but deadpool can't? what in the world - ya like jazz?™ (@hanxine) January 24, 2017

2017 Oscar nominations...



Passengers = 2

Suicide Squad = 1



Deadpool = 0

Sing Street = 0

Amy Adams for ARRIVAL = 0



😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kHxy4mFfvl - Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) January 24, 2017

SUICIDE SQUAD NOMINATED FOR AN OSCAR BUT NO DEADPOOL?! WTF KINDA WORLD ARE WE LIVING IN?! I thought Trump was the end of the world but this. - Rossi Catberry 🐱🍓 (@catberryphoto) January 24, 2017

WAIT

SUICIDE SQUAD GOT A NOM AND DEADPOOL DIDN'T? pic.twitter.com/LieSi0LgM9 - This Is Rochelle (@RR416) January 24, 2017

When someone suggests Suicide Squad was better than Deadpool. pic.twitter.com/BPbqQO9Ip9 - Juan (@swaniswarchief) January 24, 2017

Suicide Squad received more #OscarNoms than Deadpool. This is not an #alternativefact. - Tim Landes (@TimLandesJr) January 24, 2017

#NominacionesOscar2017:

-Deadpool ➡️ 0

-Captain America: Civil War ➡️ 0

-Suicide Squad ➡️ 1 pic.twitter.com/t7VlarufOL - 107.7 Fuego GMV (@1077Fuego) January 24, 2017