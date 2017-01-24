moviesWatch Peter Dinklage Explain Life on the Game of Thrones Set
Deadpool
The superhero film took more than a decade to get the green light from the studio, but the wait appears to be worth it. Led by Ryan Reynolds, who stars as the red-masked superhero, Deadpool has raked in $724.6 million in profit since it was released in February 2016. MovieStillsDB
movies

The Internet Is Not Pleased About Deadpool's Dashed Oscar Dreams

Raisa Bruner
4:56 PM UTC

In the end, only one anti-hero superhero movie could go for Oscar gold this year, and this time Ryan Reynolds' smart-mouthed fan favorite Deadpool was shut out of nominations. This news comes even after Reynolds pitched the Oscars directly on Twitter. Twitter, of course, is having none of it—especially since the superhero movie Suicide Squad did receive a nomination (for Best Makeup, but still). Here's a roundup of the best responses of outrage and surprise, expressed in appropriately cheeky fashion.

