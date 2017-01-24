AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - JANUARY 21: Tourists take tulips during the Dutch National Tulip Day in front of the Royal Palace at Dam Square with the theme 'share joy, give tulips', on January 21, 2017 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. During The tulip season there are special tulip picking garden where people can pick tulips for free organised by Dutch tulip growers. There are more than 1.000 different kind tulips and some 1.7 billion Dutch tulips are expected to bring spring into homes around the world. (Photo by Patrick Van Katwijk/Getty images)

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - JANUARY 21: Tourists take tulips during the Dutch National Tulip Day in front of the Royal Palace at Dam Square with the theme 'share joy, give tulips', on January 21, 2017 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. During The tulip season there are special tulip picking garden where people can pick tulips for free organised by Dutch tulip growers. There are more than 1.000 different kind tulips and some 1.7 billion Dutch tulips are expected to bring spring into homes around the world. (Photo by Patrick Van Katwijk/Getty images) Patrick van Katwijk—Getty Images

As President Donald Trump has mentioned, people are talking about America all over the world — and that includes satirical comedy shows in the Netherlands.

In response to Trump's first speech about putting "America first," the comedy show Zondag met Lubach is asking him to put the Netherlands second. So in their video pitch filled with happy tourism images, a Trump impersonator officially hypes up all the superior things about the Western European destination. As you might have been able to guess, the video quickly went viral.

"We speak Dutch," the video pitch mentions. "It's the best language in Europe. We've got all the best words. All the other languages failed. Danish total disaster. German is not even a real language. It's fake."

The video then brags about its many assets like a pony park, a miniature town, and a wall of their very own. "It's a great wall that we built us to protect us from all the water from Mexico. Nobody builds oceans better than we do." But the most comical attraction might be economic: "the best tax evasion system God ever created."

Watch the video below.