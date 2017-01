Where to Watch All of This Year’s Oscar-Nominated Movies

Nominations for the 89th Annual Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday morning, but the awards show doesn't air until Feb. 26, which leaves plenty of time to catch up before Oscar Sunday . Although several of the films up for awards are still in theaters, many are already available to watch on streaming services.

Here's where you can stream, rent or buy all the films nominated this year:

4.1 Miles: Vimeo , The New York Times

Nomination: Documentary (Short Subject)

13th : Netflix

Nomination: Documentary Feature

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi : Amazon , iTunes , FandangoNOW

Nomination: Sound Mixing

A Man Called Ove: Amazon , iTunes , FandangoNOW

Nominations: Foreign Language Film, Makeup and Hair Styling

Allied: Amazon , FandangoNOW

Nomination: Costume Design

Captain Fantastic: Amazon , iTunes , FandangoNOW

Nomination: Best Actor

Deepwater Horizon: Amazon , iTunes , FandangoNOW

Nomination: Sound Editing, Visual Effects

Doctor Strange : FandangoNOW , Available on Amazon beginning Feb. 14

Nomination: Visual Effects

Elle: Available on Amazon and beginning Feb. 28

Nomination : Best Actress

Extremis: Netflix

Nomination: Documentary (Short Subject)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: FandangoNOW

Nominations: Costume Design, Production Design

Fire at Sea: iTunes

Nomination: Documentary (Feature)

Florence Foster Jenkins : Amazon , iTunes , FandangoNOW

Nominations: Best Actress, Costume Design

Hacksaw Ridge: Available on Amazon beginning Feb. 7

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director, Sound Editing, Film Editing, Sound Mixing

Hail Caesar!: HBO , Amazon , FandangoNOW

Nomination: Production Design

Hell Or High Water: iTunes , Amazon , FandangoNOW

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, Film Editing, Original Screenplay

I Am Not Your Negro : Available on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/I-Am-Not-Your-Negro/dp/B01N6Q00JM/?tag=timecom-20">Amazon</a> beginning June 13

Nomination: Documentary Feature

Jim: The James Foley Story : HBO , Amazon , iTunes

Nomination: Original Song

Joe’s Violin: The New Yorker

Nomination: Documentary (Short Subject)

Kubo and the Two Strings: Amazon , iTunes , FandangoNOW

Nominations: Visual Effects, Animated Feature

La Femme et le TGV: iTunes

Nomination: Live Action Short

Life, Animated: Amazon , iTunes , FandangoNOW

Nomination: Documentary Feature

Loving: Amazon , iTunes , FandangoNOW

Nomination: Best Actress

Manchester By The Sea: Available on Amazon beginning Feb. 7

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director, Original Screenplay

Moana: Available on Amazon beginning Feb. 21

Nominations: Original Song, Animated Feature

OJ: Made in America: Amazon , iTunes

Nomination: Documentary Feature

Pearl: YouTube

Nomination: Animated Short

Piper: Vimeo

Nomination: Animated Short

Star Trek Beyond: Amazon , iTunes , FandangoNOW

Nomination: Makeup and Hair Styling

Sully: Amazon , iTunes , FandangoNOW

Nomination: Sound Editing

Suicide Squad: Amazon , iTunes , FandangoNOW

Nomination: Makeup and Hair Styling

Tanna: iTunes

Nomination: Foreign Language Film

The Jungle Book: Netflix , Amazon , iTunes , FandangoNOW

Nomination : Visual Effects

The Lobster: Amazon , iTunes , FandangoNOW

Nomination: Original Screenplay

The White Helmets: Netflix

Nomination : Documentary (Short Subject)

Toni Erdmann: Available on Amazon beginning April 11

Nomination : Foreign Language Film

Timecode: Marvin & Wayne

Nomination: Live Action Short

Trolls : Amazon , iTunes , FandagoNOW

Nomination : Animated Feature

Zootopia : Netflix , Amazon , iTunes , FandangoNOW

Nomination : Animated Feature

Movies still in theaters:

Arrival (Best Picture, Best Director, Cinematography, Sound Editing, Film Editing, Sound Mixing, Adapted Screenplay, Production Design)

Blind Vaysha (Animated Short)

Borrowed Time (Animated Short)

Ennemis Entreniers (Live Action Short)

Fences (Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Adapted Screenplay)

Hidden Figures (Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress, Adapted Screenplay)

Jackie (Best Actress, Costume Design, Original Score)

La La Land (Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Cinematography, Sound Editing, Film Editing, Costume Design, Makeup and Hair Styling, Sound Mixing, Original Score, Original Song, Original Screenplay, Production Design)

Land of Mine: (Foreign Language Film)

Lion (Best Supporting Actor, Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress, Cinematography, Original Score, Adapted Screenplay)

Moonlight (Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director, Cinematography, Film Editing, Original Score, Adapted Screenplay)

My Life as a Zucchini (Animated Feature)

Passengers (Original Score, Production Design)

Pear Cider and Cigarettes (Animated Short)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Visual Effects, Sound Mixing)

Silence (Cinematography)

Silent Nights (Live Action Short)

Sing (Live Action Short)

The Red Turtle (Animated Feature)

The Salesman (Foreign Language Film)

Watani: My Homeland (Documentary, Short Subject)