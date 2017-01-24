Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Oscar Nomination Puts Him One Step Closer to EGOT





Look how far he’s come!

Hamilton writer-actor-composer Lin-Manuel Miranda is now only one step away from claiming the coveted EGOT title thanks to his Academy Award nomination for Moana‘s “How Far I’ll Go.” The elite club of performers features people who have won all four major entertainment awards — an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony.

The award-winning performer is also on the cusp of history as he would be the youngest person to earn the title if he wins. At just 37-years-old, Miranda is two years younger than the current record held by Robert Lopez, who was 39 when he won the Oscar for his work on Frozen in 2014 and completed his EGOT.

But Miranda wouldn’t just claim the record for youngest person to win all four awards — he would also be the fastest person to do so. His EGOT clock started ticking in June 2008 when he won his first Tony for the musical In the Heights. That means that an Oscar win would come less than nine years later — one year earlier than Lopez’s even decade. Lopez also started his decade-long journey by winning a Tony in 2004 for Avenue Q.

Only 12 people have joined the EGOT club since it took Richard Rodgers 17 years to claim the title. Since then, Helen Hayes, Rita Moreno, John Gielgud, Audrey Hepburn, Marvin Hamlisch, Jonathan Tunick, Mel Brooks, Mike Nichols, Whoopi Goldberg, Scott Rudin and Robert Lopez.

Miranda has one Emmy, two Grammys and three Tonys. His Emmy win came in 2014 in the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics category for his work on the 2013 Tony Awards. Miranda co-wrote the incredible opening number performed by host Neil Patrick Harris.

Miranda has won the Best Musical Theater Album category at the Grammys twice — the first time in 2009 for In the Heights and the second in 2016 for his smash hit Hamilton. His three individual Tony Awards also come from those two musicals in 2008 and 2016, though he also technically notched two more awards as both works won Best Musical in their respective years.

When accepting his second Tony win for Best Original Score in 2016, Miranda gave an especially passionate speech about love and acceptance just hours after the deadliest mass shooting on American soil at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando. Forty-nine people were killed by a gunman targeting the gay club, prompting Miranda to read a sonnet he wrote where he affirmed through tears that “love is love is love is love, cannot be killed or swept aside.”

Miranda is currently on location in London filming the Mary Poppins sequel with Emily Blunt. The 89th annual Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air Feb. 26 on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET.

This article originally appeared on People.com