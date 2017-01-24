TIME World Israel

Israel Approves 2,500 New West Bank Settlement Homes as President Trump Takes Office

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu listens as his Croatian counterpart delivers a statement to the press at his Jerusalem office on January 24, 2017.
Trump's election has helped embolden pro-settlement lawmakers

(GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip) — Israel says it has approved 2,500 West Bank settlement homes.

In a statement from his office Tuesday, Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman says he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed on the approval “in response to housing needs.” He says the majority of the housing units will be built in settlement blocs, areas where most settlers live and which Israel wants to keep under its control under any future peace deal with the Palestinians.

The election of U.S. President Donald Trump has emboldened pro-settlement lawmakers, including Lieberman and Netanyahu. Trump has indicated that he will be more sympathetic to Israeli settlement construction.

Much of the international community views settlements as illegal and an obstacle to peace with the Palestinians.

