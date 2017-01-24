Ewan McGregor Cancels Interview With Piers Morgan in Women’s March Spat

The actor Ewan McGregor pulled out of an interview with a U.K. breakfast show on Tuesday after taking issue with presenter Piers Morgan’s criticisms of the Women’s March last weekend.

Morgan, a former CNN presenter who appeared on President Trump’s show The Apprentice, had earlier said that the marches, held across the world in protest at the incoming U.S. administration, were “anti-democratic.”

McGregor, who is currently promoting a sequel to cult nineties hit Trainspotting, tweeted that he would be dropping out of the interview over Morgan’s remarks:

On air, Morgan said “Sorry that Ewan McGregor’s not here. He couldn’t bear the thought of being on the sofa with me because he doesn’t agree with me about the women’s march”, The Guardian reports. He also sent out a tweet deriding McGregor for being “just an actor”.

Morgan also wrote an article about the march in the Daily Mail, writing that marchers who “let nasty women win” ultimately lose.