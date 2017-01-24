TIME World

Britain’s Supreme Court Gives Lawmakers a Vote on Triggering Brexit

Daniel Leal-Olivas—AFP/Getty Images A man waves an E.U. flag as he queues to enter the Supreme Court, in central London on Jan. 24, 2017.

Theresa May's government had argued it had the power to do so without parliamentary assent

The U.K. Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that the British Prime Minister could not trigger the country’s exit from the European Union without the authority of Parliament.

President of the Supreme Court, David Neuberger said that the vote was decided by a majority of 8-3, The Associated Press reports.

The court upheld an earlier ruling giving Parliament a direct role in invoking Article 50 of the E.U.’s Lisbon Treaty, rejecting the government’s claim it can do so without a vote in Parliament.

Article 50, which has never been used before by any country, starts the formal process of taking Britain out of the 28-nation E.U.

