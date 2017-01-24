TIME World Italy

Italy Avalanche Death Toll Climbs to 12 With 17 Missing

Filippo Monteforte—AFP/Getty Images Firemen walk near the rescue operations center in Penne, some 20 km from the site of an avalanche on Jan.23, 2017.

The search continues in the hope that someone might still be alive six days after the disaster

(FARINDOLA, Italy) — The death toll from an avalanche in central Italy has climbed to 12, with 17 people still missing under a mountain resort buried by tons of snow and rubble.

Firefighters located five more bodies overnight and the search was continuing Tuesday in hopes that someone might still be alive six days after the disaster. Rescue crews were buoyed by the discovery Monday of three of the Hotel Rigopiano’s resident puppies, though they stressed that the white sheepdogs were found in a boiler room far from where the missing are thought to be.

The first funerals will be held Tuesday.

Prosecutors are investigating whether a series of missed communications, underestimations of risks and delays in responding to days of heavy snowfall contributed to the toll from the Jan. 18 avalanche.

