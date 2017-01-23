TIME Politics White House

Donald Trump Has Repeated His Unproven Claim About Illegal Voting

Trump plays host to reception and meeting with U.S. congressional leaders in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington
Jonathan Ernst—REUTERS U.S. President Donald Trump plays host to a reception and meeting with U.S. congressional leaders including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) (L) and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) (2nd L) in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 23, 2017.

He says without evidence that he would have won the popular vote if not for illegal immigrants

President Donald Trump is telling House and Senate leaders he would have won the popular vote in the 2016 election if not for the votes of 3 million to 5 million immigrants living in the country illegally.

There is no evidence to support Trump’s claim.

Trump made the assertion at a meeting with congressional leaders Monday night. That’s according to a Democratic aide familiar with the exchange, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private meeting. The Washington Post first reported the conversation.

Trump has made the unverified claims before, tweeting in late November that he had “won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.”

Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 2.9 million votes but lost the Electoral College to Trump.

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team