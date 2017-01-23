TIME Politics White House

Donald Trump Reinstates the Anti-Abortion ‘Mexico City Policy’

NICHOLAS KAMM—AFP/Getty Images U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with labor leaders on January 23, 2017 in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has reinstituted a ban on providing federal money to international groups that perform abortions or provide information about abortions.

The regulation, known as the “Mexico City Policy” or, by critics, the “global gag rule,” has been a political volleyball, instituted by Republican administrations and rescinded by Democratic ones since 1984. Most recently, President Barack Obama ended the ban in 2009.

Trump signed an executive action to reinstate a ban one day after the 44th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision that legalized abortion in the United States, the date on which presidents traditionally take action on the policy. It also prohibits taxpayer funding for groups that lobby to legalize abortion or promote it as a family planning method.

The move was predictably polarizing.

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska said in a statement that “Americans are humanitarians and the Mexico City Policy reflects our heartfelt compassion for both moms and babies.”

The abortion rights group NARAL condemned the decision as “repressing women.”

“With this action, Donald Trump has turned his anti-women rhetoric into policy, and made it more difficult for women and families all over the world to access vital reproductive care,” said NARAL president Ilyse Hogue. “He really is living up to the lowest of expectations.”

