TIME U.S. Presidents

Former President George H.W. Bush Moved Out of ICU

Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush are pictured in Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas, U.S. in this January 23, 2017 handout photo. Jim McGrath via Twitter/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Jim McGrath—Reuters Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush are pictured in Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston on Jan. 23, 2017.

Former First Lady Barbara Bush has been discharged from the hospital

Former President George H.W. Bush has been moved out of the intensive care unit, and his wife Barbara Bush has been discharged from the hospital, doctors treating the couple said on Monday.

The 41st president had been in the ICU since Wednesday, and was relying on a ventilator to breathe, the Associated Press reported. The tube was removed Friday, doctors said. Bush, 92, was treated for pneumonia throughout the course of his stay.

The former first lady was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday for bronchitis. Barbara Bush, 91, said she was feeling “1,000 percent better” on Thursday.

The couple released a photo on Twitter through their post-White House spokesman, Jim McGraw to thank their supporters for good wishes.

 

 

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team