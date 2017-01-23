A recut version of The Office‘s intro featuring Donald Trump and his cabinet has surfaced just days after his inauguration as the 45th president of the United States — and the results are hilarious.

The 32-second clip, which was shared on Facebook by Brandon Smith, features the real-life characters of the Oval Office instead of the employees of Dunder Mifflin, with Trump filling in fittingly for the boss Michael Scott, while Mike Pence, Paul Ryan, Elaine Chao, and Jeff Sessions make up his supporting cast. While the video riffs on the sitcom, it does have some found footage (even Trump’s infamous run-in with a bald eagle during TIME’s photo shoot makes a farcical appearance.)

Watch the full clip below.