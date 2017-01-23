TIME Entertainment

Newt Gingrich Says Madonna Should Be ‘Arrested’ Over Women’s March Statements

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: Former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R-GA) speaks during a discussion at the Heritage Foundation December 13, 2016 in Washington, DC. Gingrich participated in a discussion on "The Principles of Trumpism." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Alex Wong—Getty Images Former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich speaks during a discussion at the Heritage Foundation in Washington on Dec. 13, 2016.

Madonna said she thought about "blowing up the White House"

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said singer Madonna “ought to be arrested” for her remarks at the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday.

While addressing the crowd at Saturday’s march, Madonna said her “outrage” over the results of the election had led to violent thoughts. “Yes I am outraged,” she said. “Yes I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House, but I know that this won’t change anything. We cannot fall into despair”

For this, Gingrich said during his interview with Fox & Friends, she should be arrested. He also Madonna is a part of an “emerging left wing fascism.”

As for Madonna, she clarified her statements in an Instagram post Sunday. “I am not a violent person,” she wrote. “I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in its entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context.”

But Gingrich, who was aware of the clarification, was not convinced. “I love the left,” he said during his interview. “When they say, ‘I’ve dreamed about blowing up the White House’ they didn’t mean ‘I dreamed about blowing up the White House.’ Give me a break.”

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team