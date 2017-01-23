TIME Newsfeed celebrities

Channing Tatum Is Learning to Play Piano, and He Wants You to See His New Skills

Not so "brutal" after all

Reputed Renaissance man and Magic Mike icon Channing Tatum made a big New Year’s resolution: to learn new things. He’s started by trying to teach himself piano, and decided to share his progress on Twitter over the weekend.

“Two and a half weeks in to learning how to play the piano,” he explains in a black-and-white video posted to his account. “Bear with me, this is going to be brutal.” Viewers are prepped to hear him hack away at some seriously elementary notes, but of course the exemplary Tatum has plenty of tricks up his flannel sleeve, instead launching into a pretty impressive rendition of Beethoven’s “Für Elise” (for a novice, at least). While he does have some hesitations throughout, there’s no doubt that his playing is far from “brutal.” Imagine what a few “legit lessons” will do.

His fans are here for it, too, appropriately providing him with the Twitter version of a standing ovation.

