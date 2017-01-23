TIME Newsfeed animals

Watch This Dog Accurately Predict the Winner of Every NFL Playoff Game

How is it pawsible?

While people all over the country have been placing bets on the outcome of the NFL playoffs, one dog has been putting them all to shame.

Leading up to the wild-card round of the postseason, YouTube user Jeffrey Smee began posting videos of his dog Yowie predicting the winner of each game. Since then, Yowie has correctly guessed the victor of all 10 matchups — most recently selecting the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots to win the NFC and AFC Championships, respectively.

“I got the idea for the videos a few months ago when I saw an old video of an octopus predicting soccer matches and I thought, ‘hey people like dogs, people like football, let’s see what Yowie can do for the Superbowl,'” Smee told TIME.

However, he’s not offering any early hints about Yowie’s final selection: “As for her Super Bowl prediction, I can’t say. I’m not sure she even knows which way she’ll go ’til the treat’s down in front of her.”

Watch Yowie make her AFC Championship pick below and visit Smee’s YouTube page to see the full series.

