Holidays

17 Gifts to Help Celebrate Galentine's Day

Real Simple
6:28 PM UTC

Valentine’s Day isn’t just meant for your significant other—show your closest friends you love them with these fun ideas.

1. Girl Gang Bracelet

Photo by shopspring.com Photo by shopspring.com 

Give your favorite gal pals (and yourself) something they’ll cherish this Valentine’s Day—matching friendship bracelets to showcase your special bond. With a choice of colored cords, you can either purchase matching or multi-colored bracelets to suit every member of your closest group of girlfriends.

To Buy: shopspring.com.

2. Pies, Fries, and Ice Cream Coloring Book

Photo by chroniclebooks.com Photo by chroniclebooks.com 

This delicious book is sure to be a proven stress reliever for your bestie this Valentine’s Day. With mouthwatering food illustrations—including the crème de la crème of junk food, naturally—will likely have her salivating while she sketches away. (Thank goodness takeout is always just a click away!)

To Buy: chroniclebooks.com.

3. Gilded Greetings Cheese Board

Photo by anthropologie.com Photo by anthropologie.com 

With this marble cheese board accented with brass lettering proclaiming “Hello Lovely,” she won’t be able to use it without remembering your thoughtful gesture. It even comes with a matching gold cheese knife.

To Buy: anthropologie.com.

4. Relationship Astrology Book

Photo by shopspring.com Photo by shopspring.com 

For your ride or die pal, this beginner astrology book will guide her towards enlightenment—at least in the romance department. The 224-page book will reveal how to make relationships work, and help her discover the truth about her romantic path. If you’re lucky, she’ll share some of her newfound advice with you.

To Buy: shopspring.com.

5. Lavender Eye Soother and Sachet Set

Photo by ahalife.com Photo by ahalife.com 

Whether she’s survived a late-night bar crawl or is on deadline working an all-nighter, she’s sure to appreciate this calming French lavender and flaxseed filled aromatherapy sachet. It can even be frozen for an instant pick-me-up.

To Buy: ahalife.com.

6. Book* (Wine) Tote Bag

Photo by emilymcdowell.com Photo by emilymcdowell.com 

There’s no shame in having a tote bag that does double duty—after all, wine and books seem like the recipe for a perfect Valentine’s Day.

To buy: $20, emilymcdowell.com.

7. Gem Piñata Tassel Drop Earrings

Photo by baublebar.com Photo by baublebar.com 

These earrings, featuring translucent seed beads, are available in a host of chic pastel and bold colors. She’ll love elevating any outfit from a cocktail dress to jeans and a T-shirt with these stunners.

To Buy: baublebar.com.

8. Enchanted Wild Flower Soap Petals

Photo by worldmarket.com Photo by worldmarket.com 

These lush soap petals, shaped like realistic rosebuds, would look gorgeous displayed in a beautiful dish on her bathroom vanity or shelf. She can even use a few petals at a time for hand washing, if she so desires.

To Buy: worldmarket.com.

9. Good Vibes Mug

Photo by society6.com Photo by society6.com 

Remind your friends that you’re sending them love and good vibes on February 14 and beyond. Now, they’ll think of you every morning!

To buy: amazon.com.

10. Bad Girls Throughout History

Photo by chroniclebooks.com Photo by chroniclebooks.com 

If she’s stuck in a rut or simply wants to educate herself on #bossladies of days past, she’s sure to find inspiration amongst the 100 women showcased in this book. The must-have tome is pretty, too—it features watercolor portraits alongside inspiring essays.

To Buy: chroniclebooks.com.

11. Kate Spade Trio Candle

Photo by nordstrom.com Photo by nordstrom.com 



This beautiful trio marries layers of delectable and indulgent scents such as mandarin, water lily, musk, and Tahitian vanilla. She can place one in her bathroom, one in her dressing area, and one on her desk at work to enjoy these luxurious scents all throughout her day—or group them together to create a truly impressive display.

To Buy: nordstrom.com.

12. Leslie Knope Poster

Photo by hommesurlalune.etsy.com Photo by hommesurlalune.etsy.com 

For the avid Parks and Rec fan in your life, this gift will be appreciated long after Valentine’s Day. Printed on heavyweight matte paper, it would look terrific framed on her gallery wall or propped up against her bookshelf.

To Buy: hommesurlalune.etsy.com.

13. Get Well or Break Up Pillow

Photo by amazon.com Photo by amazon.com 


For a friend who’s going through an unfortunate breakup during this difficult month, a super soft fleece pillow is sure to comfort her while she tries to make sense of her situation—and will also serve as a place to rest her arm while she drowns her sorrows in a pint of her favorite ice cream.

To Buy: amazon.com.

14. Boss Lady Pencil Set

Photo by iceydesigns.etsy.com Photo by iceydesigns.etsy.com 

Show ‘em who is boss this Valentine’s Day with this chic pencil set. Each set contains nine pencils—three pink and six cream—for the perfect reminder of who really runs the show.

To Buy: iceydesigns.etsy.com.

15. Beauty Bank Portable Charger

Kellie Paradise Kellie Paradise 

Sure, it may be expensive, but it’s the perfect surprise for your selfie-obsessed friend. The illuminated compact mirror comes with a handy USB power cord, making sure she’ll be ready for her close up at a moment’s notice. This genuine leather gadget works with any iPhone.

To Buy: ahalife.com.

16. FRIENDS Mug

Photo by urbanoutfitters.com Photo by urbanoutfitters.com 

Pay homage to your friendship with a mug that celebrates a show all about a tightknit group of friends. Coffee-lovers and TV-addicts will appreciate the thought!

To buy: jet.com.

17. The Hungoevr Cookbook

Photo by amazon.com Photo by amazon.com 

For friends who love to go out on Friday nights and love to cook, this collection of recipes has everything they’ll need on Saturday morning.

To buy: amazon.com.

This article originally appeared on RealSimple.com

Follow TIME