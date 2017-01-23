Here’s Everything Donald Trump Has Done So Far as President

+ READ ARTICLE





President Trump may have said that Monday would be his first day actually on the job, but he’s already taken a number of steps as commander-in-chief since his inauguration Friday.

Apart from giving his inaugural address—which sketched a departure from longstanding U.S. foreign policy—and attending the inaugural balls, Trump has made a few concrete moves as President.

Here’s a quick look:

• Withdrew the United States from the Trans Pacific Partnership, a 12-nation trade deal he had heavily criticized as a candidate as not protecting American workers enough.

• Reinstated the so-called Mexico City policy, which bars federal money from going to foreign nonprofits which promote or perform abortions.



• Ordered a freeze on federal hiring other than for military, public safety and public health jobs.

• Reversed a planned cut on mortgage insurance for many first-time homebuyers.

• Ordered executive branch agencies to begin preparing for the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, so far a mostly symbolic action that could be used to undermine the law’s enforcement.

• Formally submitted his Cabinet nominations to the U.S. Senate, which has now confirmed Defense Secretary James Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, and signed a waiver for Mattis.

• Spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by phone, signaling that a promise to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem won’t be fulfilled immediately.

• Visited the CIA to mend fences after weeks of acrimony, and faced criticism after he talked about the media reporting on the size of his inauguration crowds.

• Made plans to meet British Prime Minister Theresa May as well as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.