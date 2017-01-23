TIME Politics Donald Trump

Here’s Everything Donald Trump Has Done So Far as President

His first full day of work follows an acrimonious weekend of "alternative facts"

President Trump may have said that Monday would be his first day actually on the job, but he’s already taken a number of steps as commander-in-chief since his inauguration Friday.

Apart from giving his inaugural address—which sketched a departure from longstanding U.S. foreign policy—and attending the inaugural balls, Trump has made a few concrete moves as President.

Here’s a quick look:

• Withdrew the United States from the Trans Pacific Partnership, a 12-nation trade deal he had heavily criticized as a candidate as not protecting American workers enough.

Reinstated the so-called Mexico City policy, which bars federal money from going to foreign nonprofits which promote or perform abortions.

• Ordered a freeze on federal hiring other than for military, public safety and public health jobs.

Reversed a planned cut on mortgage insurance for many first-time homebuyers.

• Ordered executive branch agencies to begin preparing for the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, so far a mostly symbolic action that could be used to undermine the law’s enforcement.

• Formally submitted his Cabinet nominations to the U.S. Senate, which has now confirmed Defense Secretary James Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, and signed a waiver for Mattis.

Spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by phone, signaling that a promise to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem won’t be fulfilled immediately.

• Visited the CIA to mend fences after weeks of acrimony, and faced criticism after he talked about the media reporting on the size of his inauguration crowds.

• Made plans to meet British Prime Minister Theresa May as well as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.

