Police Say a California Woman Slashed a Trump Sign Because It 'Ruined Her Chill'

Monroe County Sheriff's Office Elizabeth McSurdy

She also reportedly threatened men with a knife

An Oakland, Calif. woman was arrested in the Florida Keys on Friday after she slashed a President Donald Trump sign, telling authorities that she did it because the sign “ruined her chill,” according to a report.

The woman, who was identified later as Elizabeth McSurdy, 30, also reportedly threatened the owner R&T Vinyl Signs in Big Pine Key, Fla. while she was holding a knife. She is now facing charges of criminal mischief and aggravated assault, ABC-affiliate station NEWS10 reports.

One of the business owners took a picture of her car as she was leaving the scene, according to NEWS10, leading police to pull her over as she was traveling south on U.S. Highway 1. Though police found the knife in her vehicle’s glove compartment, McSurdy initially denied slashing the sign and the assault accusations, NEWS10 reports.

However, she later admitted to slashing the sign and holding a knife, but denied threatening the men.

