Watch Live: Donald Trump’s Press Secretary Sean Spicer Gives First White House Briefing

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is set to give his first official press briefing for President Donald Trump on Monday afternoon.

The briefing comes two days after Spicer made a five-minute statement that was widely criticized for containing false claims. On Saturday, Spicer disputed photos that showed the audience for President Obama’s 2009 inauguration was significantly larger than President Trump‘s. He said Trump’s swearing-in ceremony was “the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe.”

Senior White House aide Kellyanne Conway later supported the false claim, telling NBC’s Meet the Press that Spicer was only offering “alternative facts.”

Watch Spicer’s briefing live above starting at 1:30 p.m.

