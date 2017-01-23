TIME Newsfeed animals

Sea Lion Chills Out on Top of a Car Roof Because It Can

The sea lion chose to nap on a Honda in a Whidbey Island parking lot

Self care is very important. That can mean making time to meditate, booking a massage, or, if you’re a 200-plus pound sea lion, taking a nap on the roof of a car.

A sea lion rose to internet fame after climbing on to the roof of a Honda Civic and settling in for a snooze. In a video captured by Melanie J. Sceva Hill and posted on Facebook, the massive sea mammal can be seen chilling out on a Honda left unattended in a parking lot on Whidbey Island, a small island off the coast of Seattle. The sea lion is seemingly unperturbed by the small crowd gathering around the vehicle and simply wants to go back to his nap (or perhaps pretending to be a hood ornament).

According to the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, the Sheriff’s office dispatched a few deputies to rouse the sleeping beauty from his nap and return the Honda to its rightful owner.

See below.

