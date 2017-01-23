John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, preternaturally delightful celebrity couple, confirmed once again that they are and will be relationship goals until the end of the time thanks to their new hobby.

Somehow along with parenting their their adorable baby girl Luna, Teigen and Legend have mastered the art of solving “escape rooms,” a fairly self-explanatory game that challenges participants to use clues to solve a mystery and “escape.”

In a Twitter post shared by Teigen, she divulges that the couple “can’t stop doing escape rooms” and even shared a photo of them after they successfully solved a game with time to spare. See the full post below.