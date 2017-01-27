Holidays17 Gifts to Help Celebrate Galentine's Day
Heart shaped note on white weathered wooden wall
Supreme CourtMike Pence Promises Anti-Abortion Supreme Court Justice Pick at March for Life
President-Elect Donald Trump Holds Meetings At Trump Tower
White HousePresident Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May Meet at the White House for the First Time
U.S. President Donald Trump, left, stands with Theresa May, U.K. prime minister, while arriving to the West Wing of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
sleep7 Strange Therapies For People Who Can’t Sleep
White Bed Sheets
This picture taken on August 27, 2016 shows Machu Picchu, which stands 2,430 meters above sea-level.
This picture taken on August 27, 2016 shows Machu Picchu, which stands 2,430 meters above sea-level.  GOH CHAI HIN—AFP/Getty Images
movies

10 Real-Life Disney Movie Locations You Can Actually Visit

Diana Pearl / People
6:29 PM UTC

1. Hotel De Glace, Quebec City, Canada: Frozen

At Quebec's famed Hotel de Glace, guests can sleep on an ice bed, sip hot chocolate while sitting on ice benches and even say "I do" in an ice chapel – sounds like the perfect home for a princess with the power to freeze things, no? In fact, Frozen directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee did indeed visit the hotel while coming up with the design for Else'a Ice Palace. Now, there are even Frozen ice and snow sculptures in the hotel – including one of Olaf!

2. Machu Picchu, Peru: The Emperor's New Groove

Wonder why Emperor Kuzco thought Pacha's hilltop village was the ideal spot for his elaborate summer vacation home Kuzcotopia? Perhaps because it was inspired by Machu Picchu, an ancient Incan city situated atop a similarly pointed mountain. The emperor's name is also no coincidence: Machu Picchu is located in Peru's Cusco region.

3. Mont Saint-Michel, Normany, France: Tangled

Corona, the island castle home of Rapunzel's parents in Tangled, seems too magical to be real, but according to Disney art director Laurent Ben-Mimoun, it's based on Mont Saint-Michel, a seaside castle in Normandy, France. We'll assume you don't have to climb a pile of hair to reach the towers.

4. Angel's Falls, Venezuela: Up

While Paradise Falls, Carl Fredrickson's dream destination, may not exist in real life, Up fans can experience a real-life fantasy by visiting Venezuela's Angel Falls, which boasts the tallest waterfall in the world. The stunning view is well worth dreaming a lifetime about.

5. Neuschwanstein Castle, Bavaria, Germany: Sleeping Beauty

Recognize those spires and turrets? Once the residence of King Ludwig II, Neuschwanstein is now better known as the home of the fictional Princess Aurora. In fact, the iconic structure, which Walt Disney himself toured during a trip to Bavaria, is often referred to by visitors as the "Sleeping Beauty" castle. The actual interior, however, is far more elaborate than what Disney's animators dreamed up.

6. Chateau De Chambord, Loire Valley, France: Beauty and the Beast

If you have to be locked away with a (lovable) beast, it might as well be here! The creature's elaborate, cursed hideaway is modeled after this stunning French Renaissance-style castle, the Chateau de Chambord, in France's Loire Valley. And just like in Beauty and the Beast, the castle is surrounded by a dense, tree-filled forest – the biggest in Europe. Perfect for keeping out all outsiders – except ones with the power to break a curse, non?

7. Eilean Donan Castle, Scotland: Brave

With its lush greenery and imposing stone, the 13th-century Eilean Donan Castle, nestled between the Scottish Highlands and the Loch Duich, looks like something out of a fable – which is why it was the perfect model for Brave's DunBroch Castle, home to red-haired heroine Princess Merida. Legend has it that the grand table the young royal dined at with her family was based on the one found in the Banqueting Hall at Eilean Donan.

8. Forbidden City, Beijing, China: Mulan

Built in 1420, the imperial palace was immortalized on film in Disney’s 1998 movie set during the Han Dynasty. Still following us? Good. The structure, which served as the home of the Emperor in the animated tale, is now a museum, where visitors can view over 5,000 years of Chinese art and artifacts – and act out the Emperor's famous "thank you" to Mulan on the structure's steps.

9. Chateau De Chillon, Lake Geneva, Switzerland: The Little Mermaid

Situated on the shores of Lake Geneva, the castle is so close to the water that you might be lucky enough to meet a mermaid. There's even a private beach you can rent for weddings – and then sail off into the sunset a la The Little Mermaid's Ariel and Eric. Yes, you can be part of that world!

10. Taj Mahal, India: Aladdin

If you thought the imposing domes looked familiar, it’s because the home of Aladdin's Princess Jasmine and Rajah the tiger was actually inspired by the world-famous mausoleum. While you won’t find any genies at the massive UNESCO World Heritage site, the white marble structure and elaborate detailing hold plenty of magic.

We’ve included affiliate links in this article. Click here to learn what those are.
This article originally appeared on People.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME