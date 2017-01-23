TIME Tech How To

How To Use the Amazon Echo’s Secret Celebrity Alarm Clocks

Have Alec Baldwin or Missy Elliott get you out of bed in the morning

Love him or hate him, people generally have strong feelings about Alec Baldwin. And depending on whether you love or hate waking up in the morning, his voice could be the perfect alarm clock. So, instead of using the default chime on the Amazon Alexa voice assistant, you can set your Echo speaker to use his voice to give you a wake up call.

To get Saturday Night Live’s current presidential impersonator to rouse you to rouse you from your sleep, you don’t even need to be near your Alexa-compatible device. Simply open the Amazon Alexa app. Then, tap on the menu button in the top left corner. Next, tap on “Timers & Alarms” from the items that appear.

If you have multiple Alexa-compatible devices (for instance, maybe you have an Echo speaker in your kitchen and an Echo Dot in your bedroom), you’ll want to select the correct speaker next. That option is at the top-left of the screen, just below the heading “Timers & Alarms.”

Next tap on “Alarms” and then on “Manage alarm volume and default sound.” There are many notification sound options to choose from, but a “Celebrity” option at the top vaults you into a menu that currently has six well-known voices at your beck and call.

The Alec Baldwin option smacks of 30 Rock’s Jack Donaghy, but there’s also Jason Schwartzman, Dan Marino, and Missy Elliott. Top Gear fans will like the “Grand Tour” option, featuring a rather obnoxious Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May screaming “Wake up!”

