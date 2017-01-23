TIME Newsfeed movies

Star Wars Planets and Places You Can Actually Visit

  • Skellig Michael, Ireland

    Birds on Skellig Michael island as Star Wars Episode VII directed by JJ Abrams begins filming, July 28, 2014 in Skellig island, Ireland.
    Charles McQuillan—GC Images/Getty Images Birds on Skellig Michael island as Star Wars Episode VII directed by JJ Abrams begins filming, July 28, 2014 in Skellig island, Ireland.

    The force awakened on Skellig Michael, the teeny-tiny island off the coast of Ireland where part of Episode VII was shot here in 2014. From the water, the island looks like a mountain gutting out of the Atlantic, with a spiraling staircase trailing down from the top.

  • Tikal, Guatemala

    The Temple I, Tikal (UNESCO World Heritage List, 1979), Guatemala. Mayan Civilization, 8th-9th century.
    Dea / A Vergani—De Agostini/Getty Images The Temple I, Tikal (UNESCO World Heritage List, 1979), Guatemala. Mayan Civilization, 8th-9th century.

    Star Wars is all about the future, but in Episode IV, A New Hope, ancient Mayan ruins in Tikal, Guatemala, were used —as a landing site for Han Solo’s spacecraft, the Millennium Falcon.

  • La Grande Dune, Nefta, Tunisia

    A picture taken on May 2, 2014 shows, amidst desert sand, a film set where numerous Star Wars scenes were filmed in Ong Jmel, in southern Tunisia.
    Fethi Belaid— AFP/Getty Images A picture taken on May 2, 2014 shows, amidst desert sand, a film set where numerous Star Wars scenes were filmed in Ong Jmel, in southern Tunisia.

    Nefta‘s sparse, sandy desert in the African nation of Tunisia was used for multiple scenes in the Star Wars saga, as the Dune Sea and the Krayt Dragon Ridge. Nearby is the Chott el Djerid, a dry salt lake whose salt flats were used to shoot the exterior shots of the Lars family home.

  • Phang Nga Bay, Thailand

    Ko Tapu rock of James Bond Island in Phang Nga National Park on January 09, 2015 in Ao Phang Nga National Park, Thailand.
    Isa Foltin—Getty Images Ko Tapu rock of James Bond Island in Phang Nga National Park on January 09, 2015 in Ao Phang Nga National Park, Thailand.

    The eerily beautiful Phang Nga Bay in Southern Thailand served as the Wookiee homeland of Kashyyk in Episode III, Revenge of the Sith. The lush greens and endless blue water make a perfect setting for a planet that only sees one season.

  • Hardangerjokulen Glacier & Finse, Norway

    Norway. Svalbard Islands. Spitsbergen Island. Glacier.
    AGF/UIG via Getty Images Norway. Svalbard Islands. Spitsbergen Island. Glacier.

    Where better to re-create a remote, ice-covered planet than Scandinavia? Finse, Norway, was an obvious choice to serve as the snowy Hoth, the onetime HQ of the Alliance to Restore the Republic’s Echo Base, in Episode V, The Empire Strikes Back.

  • Caserta, Italy

    The Grand staircase, architect Luigi Vanvitelli (1700-1773), Royal Palace of Caserta (UNESCO World Heritage List, 1997), Campania. Italy, 18th century.
    Dea / Archivo J. Lange—De Agostini/Getty Images The Grand staircase, architect Luigi Vanvitelli (1700-1773), Royal Palace of Caserta (UNESCO World Heritage List, 1997), Campania. Italy, 18th century.

    The historical Palace of Caserta, originally built for the Bourbon kings of Naples, is the largest royal residence in the entire world – so it was appropriate for it to act as the interior for the Royal Palace of Naboo, the one-time home to Queen Amidala, in Episode I, The Phantom Menace.

  • Lake Como, Italy

    View at the waterfront of Lenno at Lake Como.
    Olaf Protze—LightRocket via Getty Images View at the waterfront of Lenno at Lake Como.

    Perhaps you can find some seriously great pasta on Naboo – Italy‘s stood in for the planet in Episode II, Attack of the Clones, and Lake Como was featured as the island of Varykino, a retreat house for Padme’s family, the Naberries.

  • Whippendell Wood, Watford, UK

    Belgium, Flanders, West Flanders, Brugge, Sunbeam lighting a patch of underbrush in forest
    MathijsDelva—Getty Images/RooM RF Belgium, Flanders, West Flanders, Brugge, Sunbeam lighting a patch of underbrush in forest

    Viewers saw Whippendell Wood, located outside Watford, England, as the Sacred Forest on Naboo where Jar Jar Binks meets Obi-Wan Kenobi in Phantom Menace.

  • Redwood National and State Parks, California

    Old-growth coast redwood forest, Sequoia sempervirens, Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park, California, USA
    Wild Horizon—UIG via Getty Images Old-growth coast redwood forest, Sequoia sempervirens, Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park, California, USA

    California’s famous Redwood National and State Parks served as the setting for Endor, a forest-covered moon that is the native home of the Ewoks in Episode VI, Return of the Jedi.

  • Yuma Desert, USA

    A section of the controversial US-Mexico border fence expansion project crosses previously pristine desert sands at sunrise on May 24, 2014 between Yuma, Arizona and Calexico, California.
    Charles Ommanney—Getty Images A section of the controversial US-Mexico border fence expansion project crosses previously pristine desert sands at sunrise on May 24, 2014 between Yuma, Arizona and Calexico, California.

    Scenes at the Great Pit of Carkoon on Tatooine, made famous as the site of Jabba the Hutt’s execution in Return of the Jedi, were shot at the Yuma Desert, which spreads throughout southern Arizona and California as well as Mexico.

  • Death Valley, California

    Badland formations, Zabriskie Point, Death Valley National Park, California, United States of America.
    Dea / C. Dani I. Jeske—De Agostini/Getty Images Badland formations, Zabriskie Point, Death Valley National Park, California, United States of America.

    On the eastern edge of California is Death Valley, which gets its name for its hot and dry climate – the most severe of its kind in America. It featured prominently in A New Hope (where Obi-Wan meets Luke) as well as Return of the Jedi (where C-3PO and R2-D2 make their way to Jabba’s palace).

  • Matmata, Tunisia

    Oasis near Matmata, Sahara Desert, Tunisia.
    Dea / G. Barone—De Agostini/Getty Images Oasis near Matmata, Sahara Desert, Tunisia.

    The small Tunisian city of Matmata is seen in A New Hope as the Tatooine home of Luke Skywalker, and again in Attack of the Clones. And get this: You can actually stay at Aunt Beru and Uncle Owen’s house while visiting! In real life, it’s the Hotel Sidi Driss.

