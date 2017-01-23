TIME Newsfeed Football

The Internet Is Going Crazy Over Tom Brady’s Ridiculously Huge Coat

#Inflategate

As Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to a 36-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday night’s AFC Championship game, it wasn’t just his football skills that grabbed people’s attention. When the camera would pan to the star quarterback on the sidelines, he was often wearing a massively padded jacket to stay warm on the chilly January night.

Of course, the Internet immediately latched onto the opportunity to poke fun at his fashion faux pas, turning the enormous coat into an instant meme.

Some resorted to jokes about Deflategate.

While others made pop culture references.

And a few just went for hilarious one-liners.

Will this iconic coat make an appearance at Super Bowl LI? Only time will tell.

