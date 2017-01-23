6 New Tech Items That Will Simplify Your Life

Looking to give back to your community, but don’t know where to start? Try Golden, a free app that simplifies lending a hand to local organizations. Find one-time opportunities that fit your schedule, read reviews from former volunteers, and find new organizations that sync with your interests. Helm an organization yourself? Use the app to recruit, maintain, and grow your volunteer base.

