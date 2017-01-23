Now Anyone Can See What Landing on Pluto Would Be Like

+ READ ARTICLE





No one has landed on Pluto yet, but a new video from NASA lets everyone see exactly what it would be like if they did.

NASA released “footage” last week of an imagined Pluto landing, comprised of over 100 pictures that the New Horizons spacecraft captured during its summer 2015 Pluto flyby. The video’s creators started with detailed images in black and white, as well as overlay low-resolution color photos from the Ralph color camera onboard to simulate the approach in brilliant colors.

The view first includes Pluto and Charon, its biggest moon, and then hones in on the edge of Sputnik Planitia, a large basin filled with ice. NASA even paired the video with appropriately compelling music to complete the experience.