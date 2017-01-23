Kendall Jenner Wishes She Could Have Gone to the Women's March

Millions of people took to the streets around the world on Saturday for the Women’s March, protesting to send a bold message to President Donald Trump and to the world that women’s rights are human rights.

In addition to the main march in Washington D.C., there were sister marches coordinated in every U.S. state and around the globe, including major cities Paris, London, Cairo, Sydney, Tokyo and Dubai. The marches were also attended by some of the world’s biggest celebrities.

But much to her regret, Kendall Jenner wasn’t one of them.

On Sunday, Jenner posted an Instagram image of a protest sign presumably from one of the marches, reading “To all the little girls watching right now: Never doubt that you are powerful & valuable & deserving of every chance in the world.”

In the photo’s caption, she explained that she was “beyond proud” of all those who attended the march, but was sorry that she couldn’t be there.

“I wish i could have been a part of this amazing history,” she wrote.

Her sister, Kim Kardashian West posted the same image to her Instagram account earlier in the day. In her caption, she also praised the women in attendance.

“So proud of the women & men who stood up for what is right & are determined to make this world a better place for our children,” Kardashian West, 36, wrote. “Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.”

It isn’t clear if Kardashian West attended the protest but her assistant Stephanie Shepherd shared several photos from the march in Los Angeles.

Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington kicked off with an impassioned speech from actress and activist America Ferrera, who explained why she and thousands of others are banding together to stand against the new president.

“It’s been a heartrending time to be both a woman and an immigrant in this country,” she said. “Our dignity, our character, our rights have all been under attack, and a platform of hate and division assumed power yesterday.”

“But the president is not America,” she continued. “His Cabinet is not America. Congress is not America. We are America. And we are here to stay.”

