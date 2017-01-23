How to Make College More Affordable

These are today's best ideas
1. To fight inequality on campus, this university found a way to make textbooks affordable.
By Bettye Miller at the University of California, Riverside
2. The struggle for the soul of American foreign policy begins now.
By Hal Brands at War on the Rocks
3. AI software is being used to make even smarter AI.
By Tom Simonite in MIT Technology Review
4. Covering Trump might put the news industry on the path to a sustainable business model.
By Ken Doctor in Nieman Lab
5. How corruption works will surprise you.
By Tom Jacobs in Pacific Standard
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.