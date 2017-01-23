TIME World India

Investigation Into India Train Crash Launched as Death Toll Rises to 41

INDIA-TRAIN-ACCIDENT
Stringer—AFP/Getty Images Rescue workers look for survivors at the site of the derailment of the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar express train near Kuneru station in southern Andhra Pradesh state on Jan. 22, 2017.

The crash is the latest in a succession of deadly derailments along India's sprawling rail network

The death toll from a rail disaster in southern India’s Andhra Pradesh state on Saturday has risen to 41 people, with rescuers pulling survivors from the wreckage throughout Sunday.

Officials on Monday had reached the site of the crash and were investigating why eight coaches and the engine of the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar express derailed, injuring 68 people, NDTV reports. There were 600 passengers on board.

According to Agence France-Presse, one possible line of inquiry is whether Maoist rebels, who are active in the area, tampered with the tracks. “It is being looked into, it is one of the many angles we are looking into,” national railway spokesperson Anil Kumar Saxena said. “There is some suspicion (of sabotage) because two other trains had crossed over smoothly using the same tracks earlier in the night.”

However, police in neighboring Odisha state, the train’s destination, reportedly moved to quash the suggestion. The Press Trust of India quoted an unidentified senior intelligence officer as saying, “We totally reject any possibility of Maoist involvement in the derailment.”

“Kuneru is not a Naxal-hit area,” the officer reportedly added, using a local term for communist guerrillas.

Saturday’s crash is the latest in a succession of deadly derailments along India’s sprawling rail network. A similar disaster in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh killed 146 people in November.

 

 

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team