Madonna took to Instagram on Sunday to clarify a controversial speech she delivered during the Women’s March in Washington D.C. on Saturday.

Profanity in the Madonna’s speech and the singer saying she has “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” drew criticism during the march. On Instagram, she cleared up any confusion over her stances.

“I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in its entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context,” Madonna wrote.

She continued, “I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things—one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt. However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love.”

Read her full statement below.