Baseball Players Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte Killed in Separate Car Crashes

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel—AP; Mo Khursheed/TFV Media/AP Left: Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Kansas City, Mo., on Sept. 19, 2016; Right: Reno Aces third baseman Andy Marte during pacific coast league baseball game in Round Rock, Tex., on Aug. 15, 2014.

Teammates mourned the losses of both

(SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic say that Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura and former major leaguer Andy Marte both have died in separate traffic accidents.

Highway patrol spokesman Jacobo Mateo says Ventura died on a highway leading to the town of Juan Adrian, about 40 miles northwest of Santo Domingo. He says it’s not clear if Ventura was driving.

Metropolitan traffic authorities say Marte died when a car he was driving his a house along the highway between San Francisco de Macoris and Pimentel, about 95 miles (150 kilometers) north of the capital.

