Justin Trudeau Praises the Women’s Marches in Canada as Inspirational

Protesters march gather in Nathan Phillips Square, in support of the Women's March on Washington, in Toronto on Saturday, January 21, 2017. Protests are being held across Canada today in support of the Women's March on Washington. Organizers say 30 events in all have been organized across Canada, including Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Women and men across Canada participated in "sister marches" in solidarity with the Women's March in Washington D.C.

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lauded the people who participated in the Women’s March across Canada on Saturday.

“Congratulations to the women and men across Canada who came out yesterday to support women’s rights. You keep your government inspired,” Trudeau wrote on Twitter.

Women throughout the world joined in “sister marches” in solidarity with the hundreds of thousands of women who marched in Washington D.C. in opposition to Donald Trump’s presidency. Thousands of women marched in Toronto on Saturday, along with other cities across the country

Trump on Sunday morning called into question whether the participants had voted actually in the election—though there’s no indication that they didn’t. In a later tweet, he called peaceful protests “a hallmark of our democracy.”

