Justin Trudeau Praises the Women’s Marches in Canada as Inspirational

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lauded the people who participated in the Women’s March across Canada on Saturday.

“Congratulations to the women and men across Canada who came out yesterday to support women’s rights. You keep your government inspired,” Trudeau wrote on Twitter.

Women throughout the world joined in “sister marches” in solidarity with the hundreds of thousands of women who marched in Washington D.C. in opposition to Donald Trump’s presidency. Thousands of women marched in Toronto on Saturday, along with other cities across the country

Trump on Sunday morning called into question whether the participants had voted actually in the election—though there’s no indication that they didn’t. In a later tweet, he called peaceful protests “a hallmark of our democracy.”