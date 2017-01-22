TIME Lightbox protest

Meet the Men Who Joined the Women’s March on Washington

Ruddy Roye photographed and interviewed men about what inspired them to march in solidarity

In the weeks leading up to the Women’s March on Washington, some men were slow to voice their commitment. But among the throngs of pussy-hattednasty women” who turned up on Saturday, there was no shortage of male participants, from speakers like Van Jones and Michael Moore to marchers like former Secretary of State John Kerry and his dog, Ben.

“Something beautiful is being born right here and right now,” Jones said in his speech. “President Trump: We’re not going to let you mess with women. We’re not going to let you mess with the earth. We’re not going to let you mess with Black Lives Matter.”

Photographer Ruddy Roye spoke to men on the National Mall, photographing and interviewing them about the issues that inspired them to march in solidarity with hundreds of thousands of women.

Ruddy Roye is a documentary photographer based in Brooklyn. He was TIME’s pick for Instagram Photographer of 2016. Follow him on Instagram @ruddyroye.

