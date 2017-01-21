+ READ ARTICLE





As a reaction to the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Women’s Marches have flooded the streets of prominent cities around the United States. Washington D.C. saw participants that ranged in both age, gender and sexual orientation.

Meet a few of these men and women in this 360° video and listen to why they chose to take part in the Women’s March movement.

To view this video on your mobile device, download the latest version of the YouTube mobile app. If you already have the YouTube mobile app, click this link to open the video. When using YouTube 360°, you can watch the footage from any point of view. Simply, drag your finger on your screen or move your phone in any pattern.