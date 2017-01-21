TIME Politics protests

Walk With the Women’s March on Washington in This 360-Degree Hyperlapse

Hundreds of thousands of people turned out after President Trump's inauguration

Hundreds of thousands of people descended on the nation’s capital on Saturday for the Women’s March on Washington. The participants turned out in huge numbers a day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

This 360-degree hyperlapse places the viewer on Pennsylvania Avenue, where the Capitol Building stands in distance, still decorated from the inaugural ceremony, and protesters march under the gaze of the Statue of Freedom.

To view this video on your mobile device, download the latest version of the Youtube mobile app. If you already have the YouTube mobile app, click this link to open the video. When using Youtube 360°, you can watch the footage from any point of view. Simply, drag your finger on your screen or move your phone in any pattern.

 

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team