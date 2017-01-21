Millions of people around the world marched for women’s rights on Saturday, one day after the ascension of Donald Trump to the American presidency. Officials in the nation’s capital expected turnout for the city’s Women’s March on Washington to hit at least half a million people, reportedly swelling beyond the inauguration’s crowds as the city’s rail transportation heaved at the influx of protesters and supporters. From New York to Paris and even Antarctica, demonstrators made their messages clear by commanding respect, demanding equality and many of them railing against a leader who during his campaign unofficially coined the term “Nasty Woman.” The phrase, used in reference to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton during a debate, has instead become a proud rallying cry.