Here’s What President Trump Wants You to Call Him

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during the Armed Forces Ball at the National Building Museum on Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

It might not be 'President Trump'

Even though he was sworn in as President of the United States on Friday, Donald Trump might still prefer the honorific he carried throughout his business career: “Mr. Trump.”

In Trump’s official biography on the newly updated White House website, he is often referred to by “Mr. Trump,” although “President Trump” appears a few times too.

“Mr. Trump followed in his father’s footsteps as a real estate developer, and he entered the world of real estate development in New York,” his biography page reads. “Mr. Trump has authored over fourteen bestsellers and his first book.”

“Mr. Trump announced his candidacy on June 16, 2015,” it continues.

By comparison, throughout his White House biography page, Vice President Mike Pence is referred to by his official title instead of “Mr. Pence.”

It’s possible President Trump isn’t ready to let “Mr. Trump” go just yet. It’s also possible he will settle on a well-known combination of the two: Mr. President.

