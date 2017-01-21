Newspapers Around the World Mark Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Newspapers all over the world, from Kuwait to Spain to Iceland, have marked Donald Trump’s inauguration on their front pages.

A number of newspapers based their headlines on Trump’s promise to make “America First,” a phrase he repeated during his inauguration speech yesterday. “Primero Estados Unidos,” is Brazilian publication El Pais’ headline, and Danish paper Politiken’s reads: “Amerika Først.”

Trump’s speech, which latest less than 20 minutes, stressed a policy focused on America and working people. “From mountain to mountain, from ocean to ocean, hear these words: you will never be ignored again,” he told the spectators. “Your voice, your hopes and your dreams will define our American destiny.”