Newspapers Around the World Mark Donald Trump’s Inauguration

"So help us god" is the headline of the U.K.'s Independent newspaper

Newspapers all over the world, from Kuwait to Spain to Iceland, have marked Donald Trump’s inauguration on their front pages.

A number of newspapers based their headlines on Trump’s promise to make “America First,” a phrase he repeated during his inauguration speech yesterday. “Primero Estados Unidos,” is Brazilian publication El Pais’ headline, and Danish paper Politiken’s reads: “Amerika Først.”

Trump’s speech, which latest less than 20 minutes, stressed a policy focused on America and working people. “From mountain to mountain, from ocean to ocean, hear these words: you will never be ignored again,” he told the spectators. “Your voice, your hopes and your dreams will define our American destiny.”

