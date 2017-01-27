Meet President Trump's Official White House Photographer

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C. on January 23, 2017.

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C. on January 23, 2017. Pool/Getty Images

Donald Trump will have an official White House photographer after all.

Sean Spicer, Trump's press secretary confirmed Thursday that photojournalist Shealah Craighead will take over Pete Souza 's mantle after he photographed all eight years of Barack Obama's presidency.

For weeks, it remained unclear whether Trump would appoint a personal photographer, a role that has been viewed as crucial for the preservation of history.

It won't be Craighead's first stint in the White House though. In the past she has worked as Vice President Dick Cheney's photo editor and the First Lady Laura Bush's personal photographer.

In 2008, she was the campaign photographer for Sarah Palin, who, she writes on her website, was "the first of many aspiring candidates to seek out her keen eye and un-intrusive presence." She has worked for Florida governor Rick Scott and Texas Senator Kay Bailey Hutchinson among others.

Her photos, she says, capture "the immediacy and impact of the political machinations of our nation’s Capitol."

Craighead did not return TIME's calls for comment.